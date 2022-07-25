Can a country have too many tigers? Nepal is about to find out

KATHMANDU — As the world prepares to mark International Tiger Day on July 29, officials in Nepal are putting the finishing touches on a report that’s expected to show a much-anticipated doubling in the population of the big cats in the Himalayan country since 2010. Nepal is one of 13 tiger range countries, and the only one realistically expected to achieve the goal set 12 years earlier at the inaugural Tiger Summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to double the global tiger population by 2022. The country was home to 121 Bengal tigers (Panthera tigris) in 2010, and by 2018 already counted 235 of the endangered cats — well on its way to exceeding its target of 250 by this year. “We are preparing to make the number public on July 29 on the occasion of Global Tiger Day,” Ganesh Pant, an ecologist at Nepal’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, told Mongabay. Tigers photographed by a camera trap in Nepal. Photo credit: DNPWC/NTNC/Panthera/WWF/ZSL Officials say that when the final tally is announced, they’re confident of hitting the target, referred to as TX2 (“tiger times two”). And even if it’s short of the odd tiger or two, it won’t be that far off the goal, officials involved in the latest census told Mongabay. But Nepal’s success in tiger conservation has fueled a debate over how many of the apex predators are too many for the country, and possible measures to control their population when it inevitably exceeds the capacity of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay