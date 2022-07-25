‘Monument trees’ underpin Alaskan native cultural resilience: they must be protected (commentary)

Despite heavy-duty rain gear and Xtratuf Boots, I am soaked to the bone. But you can’t put money on a sunny day in the world’s largest temperate rainforest – the Tongass National Forest – even in Kéex’ Kwáan (Kake), considered to be the sunniest town in Southeast Alaska. I trudge onwards, thankful for the old growth cedar and spruce canopy above, doing its best to shield us from the downpour. Five Alaskan native youth with a box of 6-inch cedar seedlings (‘stecklings’) rambunctiously follow, working their way through the berry bushes in an attempt to lead the group. The youth are crew members of a native stewardship and conservation program called the Alaskan Youth Stewards (AYS); it is my third summer as their crew leader. Unlike me, raised in the boiling hot and humid summers of Georgia, the crew members have grown up in Kake and thrive in the chilly, wet forest conditions. Ethan, who’s taken the lead, points upwards to a giant cedar snag with the girth of a poker table. “Look!” A scar the width of two hands runs up the cedar’s trunk about 30 meters, narrowing to a point. The youth stare in collective silence up at the culturally-modified tree – a cedar tree from which bark has been harvested for Alaskan native cultural purposes. Perhaps it was one of their ancestors who harvested that strip of cedar bark hundreds of years ago. Big trees become many things in skilled hands. Image by Bethany Goodrich/Sustainable Southeast Partnership.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

