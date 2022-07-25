Stingrays can ‘talk’ when they get riled up, new study suggests

In 2018, marine scientist Joni Pini-Fitzsimmons received an unusual stingray video from a colleague. It showed a mangrove whipray (Urogymnus granulatus) gliding over a reef in the Gili Islands of Indonesia, making short, loud clicks as it moved its spiracles, the respiratory openings near the animal’s eyes. “At the time, we thought, ‘Well, that’s kind of cool,’ but it ended up on the back burner, unfortunately,” Pini-Fitzsimmons, a marine scientist and stingray expert at Macquarie University in Australia, told Mongabay. It wasn’t until Pini-Fitzsimmons encountered a second video on Instagram of the same species making the same sound that she realized this was something worthy of attention. When she and her colleagues did some research, they found no mention of this kind of behavior in any published studies. “To our knowledge, it’s not something that’s been recorded or published on before,” Pini-Fitzsimmons said. “I’m not entirely sure why that would be.” She added that the clicking sounds made by the stingrays were likely some distress or defense signal, so it was possible that other researchers hadn’t gotten “close enough to them to warrant that kind of response.” In a newly published study, Pini-Fitzsimmons and colleagues document this new evidence of sound production wild stingrays, based not only on the two videos of the mangrove whiprays, but also a video of a cowtail stingray (Pastinachus sephen) making the same noise. “Since we put the paper out, more people have come up with examples and we’ve also found more examples,” study lead…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay