As the Amazon burns, only the weather can ward off a catastrophe, experts say

Smoke from fires in parts of the Brazilian Amazon are getting closer to cities. The combination of the highest number of forest fires in 15 years and highest ever deforestation rate recorded in the month of June, this year’s dry season is off to a fiery start, raising concerns about its peak over the next few months. With poor enforcement of environmental laws, scant funding for firefighting brigades, and a widespread sense of impunity for those responsible for the clearing and burning, researchers say the weather is the only chance to halt the forest fires. There were 2,562 major fires detected this past June, the highest for any June since 2007, and an 11.14% increase over the same month in 2021, according to data collected by INPE, the national space research institute. For the first half of the year, there were 7,533 major fires detected in the rainforest, the most since 2019, when 10,606 major fires were recorded, INPE data show. This is, however, just the beginning of the dry season in the Amazon, said Alberto Setzer, a researcher in INPE’s fire department. In a video call with Mongabay, he compared the data currently available with the opening moments of a soccer game, when it’s hard to predict an outcome, since most of the burning still hasn’t happened yet. The dry season, also known as the fire season, typically peaks in August and September. “It’s like we’re in a soccer game that started with a very hectic first five minutes,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

