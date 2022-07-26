Bird poo pollution posters at Scottish beaches challenged by experts

From BBC
Posters warning people at Scottish beaches not to feed seagulls as “bird poo contributes to water pollution” have been challenged by ornithology experts.
The signs are part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s My Beach Your Beach campaign.
It said it targeted beaches “which face challenges with bathing water quality”.
But RSPB Scotland and the British Trust for Ornithology said they did not support the message on the posters.
The signs have been posted along seven beaches at Ayr, Troon, Irvine, Saltcoats, Kinghorn, Portobello and Fisherrow.
Conservation charity RSPB Scotland told BBC Scotland seabird droppings, known as guano, were important sources of nutrients for marine life such as phytoplankton.
An RSPB spokeswoman said herring gulls had declined by more than 50% since 1970 and were continuing to do badly along with other seabirds due to changes in natural food supplies.
She said: “Gulls need our help, or at least our tolerance, all the species breeding in the UK are of conservation concern with some in very serious trouble.
“Gulls have traditionally lived along our coastlines, we can help by learning to live alongside them.”
She said guano contained phosphorus and nitrogen “which allow phytoplankton to grow, which feeds a variety of marine species, from snails to fish that humans eat”.
She added that feeding gulls in urban environments, such as Portobello Beach, was not recommended as it could encourage gulls to beg, swoop for, or steal food from people.
But she said the