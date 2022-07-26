Celebrating new ways of reducing CO2 – the art of cutting carbon

From BBC
Vast amounts of planet-heating carbon dioxide are created during the manufacture of many key materials that support our lives – from paper to plastic. Our environment analyst Roger Harrabin has been exploring new low-carbon technologies which could help cut those emissions. He has enlisted artists to help him tell the story.
Scientists have invented a magical gadget that sucks the ink off printer paper so each sheet can be used 10 times over.
They aim to cut the amount of planet-heating carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the paper and pulp industry by reducing demand for office paper.
The trick to the so-called “de-printer” is specially coated paper, which stops ink soaking into the page. A powerful laser then vaporises the ink.
Lead developer, Barak Yekutiely from Reep Technologies in Israel, describes it as circular printing.
“If we care about the planet, we must stop cutting down so many trees,” he says.
The invention is featured in an iPlayer documentary on climate tech solutions. It’s called The Art of Cutting Carbon, and it’s my last film for the BBC after 35 years reporting the environment.
The film forms part of an exhibition at Cornwall’s Eden Project, where I have curated sculptures in steel, cement, plastic, aluminium and paper – to help me highlight the huge amounts of planet-heating CO2 produced globally from manufacturing these everyday materials.
