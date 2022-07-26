Deforestation in Borneo threatens one in four orangutans, study says

JAKARTA — Habitat for up to a quarter of the known population of Bornean orangutans will disappear across the island of Borneo under predicted patterns of deforestation over the next decade, a new study warns. Scientists employed a deforestation trend model to project that 74,419 square kilometers (28,733 square miles) of forest — an area a tenth the size of Italy — would be lost between 2018 and 2032. This would result in the loss of habitat for 26,200 orangutans, out of a total current population of just over 100,000. The paper, published July 14 in the journal Perspectives in Ecology and Conservation, based this projection on forest loss of 59,949 km2 (23,146 mi2) between 2000 and 2017 across Borneo. A Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus). Image by John C. Cannon/Mongabay. The island of Borneo is split between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, although it’s not certain that Bornean orangutans (Pongo pygmaeus) still occur in the tiny kingdom of Brunei. Nearly 150,000 of these great apes died between 1999 and 2015, largely due to deforestation and killing, according to a 2018 study. That study also projected that habitat loss would lead directly to the total future loss of 45,300 orangutans between 2020 and 2050. “Essentially, we have improved the deforestation model and thus the projection for this study,” said Maria Voigt, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany and lead author of both the 2018 paper and the new study. She added that the previous habitat loss…This article was originally published on Mongabay

