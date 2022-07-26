Indonesia’s mangrove restoration bid holds huge promise, but obstacles abound

In the Indonesian village of Kun-kun, where illegal loggers once cut mangroves for timber, a new livelihood has come to the fore: crab fishing. “Without the mangroves, the crabs cannot grow well,” said villager Roslina, 50. “It has been a perfect habitat for crabs to live, together with other various fish and shrimp.” Roslina leads a government-sanctioned forest farmers group in Kun-kun, in northern Sumatra near the island’s Indian Ocean coast. Her story was recounted in a government pamphlet about the group, which has received training from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry on how to raise mangrove crabs under a program funded by the World Bank and the Danish government. Kun-kun is one example of how protecting mangroves can benefit local livelihoods. But it’s only one bright spot in Indonesia, which has more mangroves than any other country but whose mangroves are mostly degraded, according to government figures. A crab fisher in the mangrove area of Pangpang Bay, East Java. Image by Rifky/CIFOR-ICRAF via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Mangroves absorb more carbon per hectare than inland forests, making them particularly important in the fight against climate change. Indonesia has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by 29% by 2030, independently, from a 2010 base year, or by 41% with international assistance. Mangroves also yield forest products and wild fish and serve as buffers to protect coastlines against extreme weather events like tsunamis. Despite these benefits, much of Indonesia’s mangroves have been cleared to make way for fish farming. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay