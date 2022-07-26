Palm oil producer mired in legal troubles still razing Sumatran forest

JAKARTA — A part of the only forest on Earth where rhinos, tigers, orangutans and elephants coexist is seeing a resumption of deforestation for an oil palm concession. Indonesian company PT Cemerlang Abadi (CA) restarted clearing forests and peatlands in September last year in its concession in the Leuser Ecosystem on the island of Sumatra, according to the Rainforest Action Network (RAN). The U.S.-based NGO analyzed satellite images to identify more than 10 hectares (24 acres) of secondary forests and 299 hectares (740 acres) of young regenerating forests (a subset of secondary forests) that had been cleared as of February 2022. CA’s concession consists of secondary forest, which is regenerated after primary or “virgin” forest has been logged. Despite having previously been degraded, these forests still play a crucial role in maintaining biodiversity, regulating the climate, and protecting water supplies for local communities, RAN said. A local activist who visited the concession in early 2021 told Mongabay that the concession consisted of native trees and shrubs. They said that because the concession is located in coastal area, it serves as a buffer zone for local communities against storm surges and is also a source of water. Satellite images showing forest clearance by PT. Cemerlang Abadi. February 2022. Image courtesy of Rainforest Action Network (RAN). RAN said the forests in the concession are categorized as high carbon stock (HCS) forests, and thus should be protected from deforestation. Emphasizing that the cleared areas were secondary forests serves “to highlight the fact that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay