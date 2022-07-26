Podcast: Mexico’s Maya Train brings deforestation, habitat loss, and community displacements to the Yucatán

The Maya Train (known in Spanish as ‘Tren Maya’) is in the process of being built, spanning approximately 1,525 km (958 miles) across the Yucatán peninsula, threatening forests, biodiversity, ecosystems, and the homes of many locals. The project has incurred many legal setbacks from alleged environmental destruction to lack of local consultation. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is allegedly pushing past legal requirements to build the rail line faster, and Mongabay’s Mexico City-based staff writer covering Latin America, Max Radwin, joins the podcast to discuss. Listen here: Running through the Mexican states of Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Tabasco, Campeche, and Chiapas, the Maya Train is supposed to make it easier access for tourists to reach major destinations such as Cancún and Tulum. The project is being justified by the Mexican government as a matter of national security, but civil society organizations say the consultation process with locals has been either inadequate or absent. A jaguar inside a cave close to a site of construction along the Maya Train rail line. The train, in addition to causing habitat fragmentation due to the barrier effect, will seriously affect the different cave systems found along section 5 south of the Mayan train. These caves, in addition to serving as a refuge for animals, are a source of water of vital importance for fauna. Image by Fernando Martinez Belmar. Max Radwin joins the podcast to discuss the project, AMLO’s overall legacy, and the president’s fixation with the completion of a handful of large…This article was originally published on Mongabay

