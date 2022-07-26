Satellite firms Eutelsat and OneWeb aim to combine operations

From BBC
Published11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
OneWeb, the London-based satellite company rescued from bankruptcy in part by the British government, is to merge with Paris-headquartered Eutelsat.
The French company already had a 23% share in the UK business.
The operators say the joint mission will give both partners a better chance to realise the business opportunities that are coming.
OneWeb is building a low-Earth orbit constellation to provide internet broadband connections across the globe.
Eutelsat operates 30-times higher in the sky in what’s termed Geostationary Orbit, at 36,000km in altitude. It is one of the biggest distributors in the world of direct-to-home TV.
“This transaction will deliver a unique capability across the satellite industry through a fully integrated GEO/LEO offering,” said Eutelsat chief executive Eva Berneke.
“It will provide customers with a one-stop-shop of satellite connectivity. Our new business will be uniquely positioned in the fast-growing connectivity market. This is estimated at about €16bn (£13.6bn) by 2030.”
The union has been described as a “merger of equals”, although in terms of pedigree, Eutelsat has a much longer heritage, having originally started as a pan-European intergovernmental organisation 45 years ago.
OneWeb, in contrast, has spent recent years in start-up territory.
The transaction is to be structured as an exchange of OneWeb shares by its shareholders (other than Eutelsat) with new shares issued by Eutelsat, such that, at closing, Eutelsat would own 100% of OneWeb (bar a “golden share” held by the