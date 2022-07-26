Shade-grown coffee won’t support all birds, but adding a forest helps: Study

Organic, shade-grown, bird-friendly: coffee comes with a lot of labels these days, certifications that tell the consumer their beans were farmed in a way that supports the people who grow them and the ecosystems that sustain them. And with coffee now growing on more than 1 million square kilometers (386,000 square miles) of agricultural land in some of the most biodiverse regions around the world, these distinctions can mean a lot. The Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center (SMBC) runs one such coffee certification program: Smithsonian Bird Friendly. It promotes shade-grown coffee where the canopy has at least 40% foliage consisting of diverse native plants, among other research-based criteria. A recent study from the SMBC as well as scientists from Colombia and the U.S. examined whether other types of conservation actions would conserve birds as well as or better than their current certification standard. The researchers found that while growing coffee under the shade of a diverse tree canopy protects more habitat-generalist and nonbreeding birds, setting aside areas of intact forest on or around coffee plantations conserves more forest-specializing and breeding birds. The results have been published in the journal Biological Conservation. The Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta region of Colombia, where the study was conducted hosts a large diversity of birds that migrate from North America, such as this tropical kingbird (Tyrannus melancholicus). Photo by Alejandro Bayer Tamayo via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0). “Having forest on the landscape but also having shade coffee on landscape are complementary approaches to conservation, and you really…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay