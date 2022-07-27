For residents of Jakarta’s port district, coal is the neighbor no one wants

JAKARTA — In May, Indonesians breathed a sigh of relief when President Joko Widodo announced that masks were no longer required to be worn outdoors as a guard against COVID-19. But for the 640 students of Marunda State Primary School in Jakarta’s northern port district, masks have remained a way of life. The reason: not COVID-19, but coal dust from a nearby coal storage facility. “The president already said that we don’t need to wear masks anymore. But here, we still have to wear masks because we have a problem,” the school’s vice principal, Inayatullah, told the assembled students during an outdoor flag ceremony on a recent Monday morning. “Now tell me,” Inayatullah continued, “what is our problem?” “COAL!” the students replied in unison. Students listen to a teacher in their classroom at Marunda State Primary School, North Jakarta, on May 30, 2022. Image by Wienda Parwitasari for Mongabay. Less than 500 meters, just over a quarter of a mile, from the school is an industrial site for unloading coal shipments owned by PT Karya Citra Nusantara (KCN), a company whose operation has been designated a national strategic project by the central government. Marunda’s residents say they have been struggling with coal dust permeating the air since 2019, after KCN began to expand its operation, a key distribution point for coal headed to power plants in and around the Jakarta area. The school’s principal, Purwatiningsih, says it has become impossible to ignore how quickly grime covers everything. Even breathing now…This article was originally published on Mongabay

