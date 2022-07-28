Chimps digging wells shows learned behavior that may help amid climate change

There are moments in researchers’ lives when they realize the significance of something they hadn’t paid much thought to in the past. For primatologist Catherine Hobaiter and her team, one such moment came when they watched a subadult female chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes schweinfurthii) they call Onyofi digging in the mud of her rainforest habitat in western Uganda. Hobaiter, who works at the University of St. Andrews in the U.K., says she initially thought Onyofi was digging for roots. But then she saw that Onyofi was peering into the hole she had just made. “She was clearly kind of waiting afterwards,” Hobaiter says. “And the other part that sort of drew my attention to it was that there were other chimps around and they seemed fascinated by her behavior. And you don’t get that so often.” Hobaiter watched as the hole began to fill with water and Onyofi drank from it. She had noticed these holes in the ground before but never imagined that these were chimp-made wells. Previous examples of chimps digging wells have been observed in areas where water is a limited resource, like in a savanna. Onyofi’s well digging was the first time this behavior was observed in rainforest-dwelling chimps. Researchers suspect the behavior was picked up by many chimps because they also face some water shortages, mostly during the dry season when their seasonal river dries into a muddy pool. And Onyofi may have brought this behavior to the group. Onyofi is an immigrant female who joined…This article was originally published on Mongabay

