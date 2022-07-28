Deforestation intensifies in northern Malaysia’s most important water catchment

Spanning more than 1,600 square kilometers (620 square miles), the Ulu Muda rainforest is one of the last large, continuous tracts of forest in the Malay Peninsula, and provides vital habitat for countless species as well as water for millions of people in northern Malaysia. But deforestation, due in large part to logging, is threatening to fracture the Ulu Muda landscape – and satellite data indicate forest loss has been gaining speed in 2022. Between 2002 and 2021, the greater Ulu Muda landscape lost 82.8 square kilometers (32 square miles) of humid primary forest, according to satellite data collated by the University of Maryland (UMD) and visualized on Global Forest Watch. This is equivalent to nearly 6% of Ulu Muda’s primary forest, with 2019 seeing the highest amount of deforestation in any single year since measurement began in 2002, with 11.6 sq. km. (4.48 sq. mi.) lost. The data also show some success stories, with deforestation declining dramatically between 2019 and 2020 after a temporary ban on logging was announced in 2018. Forest loss has still continued in recent years, albeit at a lower rate. However, UMD satellite data show that forest clearing activities began ramping back up in April 2021, and preliminary data for 2022 indicate forest loss has continued to intensify this year. According to UMD data, much of the recent clearing of Ulu Muda rainforest is occurring inside Ulu Muda Forest Reserve (UMFR), the landscape’s largest protected area. Forest loss is also happening within Padang Terap Permanent…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay