In Congo, a carbon sink like no other risks being carved up for oil

The world's largest bank of the partially decomposed plant matter known as peat in the tropics is even more extensive than initially thought, according to a new study. The peatlands of the Congo Basin cover some 167,600 square kilometers (64,710 square miles) in the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a team of scientists reported July 21 in the journal Nature Geosciences. The new maps confirm that the area, sometimes called the Cuvette Centrale, is about the size of England and Wales combined, which is 15% bigger than the estimates from the original mapping of the area. "It's a massive area. That's for sure," Bart Crezee, the study's lead author and a postgraduate researcher at the University of Leeds in the U.K., told Mongabay. Part of the research team traveling in a dugout canoe on the Ruki River in the DRC. Image courtesy of Bart Crezee/University of Leeds. Little was known about the location, size and carbon contents of these peatlands deep in the world's second-largest rainforest before a team of scientists shared their maps based on satellite imagery and extensive on-site fieldwork in a 2017 paper in the journal Nature. Peat forms when the water that swamps the mix of soil and plant matter on the floor of this forest chokes off oxygen to bacteria and fungi, arresting the normal decomposition that would occur in a less soggy rainforest.

