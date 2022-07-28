Indigenous Shuar community in Ecuador wins decades-long battle to protect land

An Indigenous community in Ecuador has finally obtained national protections for part of its territory after decades of fighting off deforestation and pollution in its mega-diverse rainforests. Ecuador’s National System of Protected Areas now includes the 549,785-hectare (1.36-million-acre) ancestral Tiwi Nunka Forest, which the Shuar Indigenous community of El Kiim lives in and relies on for sustenance and many cultural practices. The decision means that the land should be safe from future exploitation, including mining, cattle ranching and agricultural encroachment — activities that have worried the community’s 35 Shuar families for decades. It also means that the community is free to sustainably manage the local natural resources as it sees fit. The area is not only home to many of the community’s ancestral traditions, such as collecting and making medicines and performing ritualistic waterfall baths, but also important biodiversity like the mountain tapir (Tapirus pinchaque) and spectacled bear (Tremarctos ornatus). The forest is also a source of clean water for the community. “We’re protecting the forest because these are the last trees we have for wood and medicine,” said Washington Tiwi, a resident of El Kiim and former head of the community. “Some species, such as bears, howler monkeys and tapirs, are protected from disappearing. Our children and future generations can see them and know that these species exist and are protected.” A long history of territorial disputes The story of the Tiwi Nunka Forest is one of near-constant struggle and loss. In the 1950s, the community was forced off…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay