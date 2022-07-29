A clean and healthy environment is a human right, U.N. resolution declares

This week, member states of the U.N. General Assembly — the highest UN body that wields considerable influence over its member states — adopted a historic resolution: the recognition that it’s a universal human right to live in a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. The resolution received overwhelming support when it was put to a vote before the UNGA, the highest UN body that wields considerable influence over its member states, on July 28: 161 nations voted in favor, while only eight nations abstained from voting. “In a world that too often emphasizes the differences between people, the right to a healthy environment reflects a fundamental truth that should unite us all,” David Boyd, the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, told Mongabay in an emailed statement. “Everyone’s health and quality of life depends on clean air, safe water, sustainably produced food, a stable climate, and healthy ecosystems.” Boyd said that while U.N. resolutions are not legally binding on member states, they can be “catalysts for change.” For instance, Boyd said a resolution on the human right to water and sanitation that was adopted by the UNGA in 2010 led to constitutional and legal changes in countries like Costa Rica, Fiji, Mexico, Slovenia, Colombia and France. Image by Hermes Rivera via Unsplash. “The progress in striking,” he said. “In Mexico, more than 1,000 rural communities gained access to clean water. In Canada, more than 130 Indigenous communities now enjoy safe drinking water. In Slovenia, vulnerable and marginalized…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay