Brazilian miners ramp up their invasion of Yanomami land in Venezuela

In southern Venezuela, the headwaters of some of the country’s largest rivers snake through remote parts of the Amazon rainforest near the Brazilian border, where Yanomami, Ye’kwana and other Indigenous communities have lived for hundreds of years. For most of their history, the Yanomami survived without much contact from the outside world, relying on traditional hunting, fishing and crop cultivation practices. But in recent decades, they have suffered from a growing invasion by Brazilian miners, known locally as garimpeiros, who cross the border with heavy machinery to extract gold and other minerals. The result has been widespread deforestation, the pollution of major rivers, and human rights violations against the Indigenous communities. These problems appear to be getting worse, according to a report from SOS Orinoco, a Venezuelan environmental advocacy group. “Illegal mining activity is increasing at an alarming rate, and the environmental impacts are becoming more apparent,” the report said. “The unjustifiable action of the garimpeiros represents a threat to the life and security of the Yanomami people.” The headwaters of some of Venezuela’s largest rivers are located in the state of Amazonas. Photo courtesy of SOS Orinoco. Due to the isolation of the area and the risk it poses to outsiders trying to research it, it’s almost impossible to know exactly how many miners have moved in or how bad the deforestation has gotten. But SOS Orinoco said it believes there could be thousands of garimpeiros working there. One of the most impacted areas is the Alto Orinoco-Casiquiare Biosphere…This article was originally published on Mongabay

