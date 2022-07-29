Invasive species bullfrog and snake cost world $16bn – study

From BBC
Published49 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Scientists tallying the economic damage wrought by invasive pests across the world found two species are responsible for more harm than any other.
The American bullfrog and brown tree snake have collectively caused $16.3bn (£13.4bn) in global damage since 1986.
In addition to ecological harm, the invasive pair have ruined farm crops and triggered costly power outages.
Researchers hope their findings will encourage more investment to help block invasive species in the future.
Writing in Scientific Reports, the scientists held the brown tree snake as singlehandedly responsible for $10.3bn worth of damage in total – partly by spreading uncontrollably across several Pacific islands.
In Guam, where the reptile was introduced by US marines last century, the snake’s sheer present day population causes mass power cuts because they slither over electrical wires and cause expensive damage.
More than two million brown tree snakes populate the tiny Pacific island, with one estimate calculating as many as 20 inhabitants per acre of Guam’s jungle.
Island ecosystems are thought to be more vulnerable to invasive species – where they pose a greater threat of extinction to native animals and fauna.
In Europe exploding numbers of American bullfrogs have required ambitious and costly management programmes.
To prevent the spread of the amphibian – which can grow up to 30cm (12 inches) in length and half a kilo (17.6oz) in weight – officials have been forced to install expensive frog-proof fencing around known breeding sites.
Fencing off just five ponds to stop the amphibians