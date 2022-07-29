Single-use plastic carrier bags use down 20% since 10p charge

“When the government congratulates themselves on the single-use plastic bag charge, what they fail to mention is the enormous increase in the purchasing of so-called ‘bags for life’,” says Megan Corton Scott, political campaigner for Greenpeace UK.

She says Greenpeace research shows that households used almost 57 bags for life in 2019. That adds up to more than 1.5 billion bags for life issued