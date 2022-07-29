Single-use plastic carrier bags use down 20% since 10p charge

From BBC
Single-use plastic bag use in England has fallen by 20% after a 10p charge was brought in last year, the government has said.
The price was increased from the 5p charge introduced in 2015.
The average person now buys around three single-use carrier bags a year, down from 140 in 2014, government figures say.
But environmentalists claim say this is the tip of the iceberg in the plastic problem.
Plastic pollution is a huge global challenge with particles found everywhere from human blood to the Arctic.
Charges for single-use plastic bags were introduced to discourage unnecessary use. Since 2015, usage has decreased by 97% in England, according ton figures from Defra, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Most supermarkets now only offer ‘bags for life’ which are not included in the figures.
Environmental charity Greenpeace says the use of these are on the rise. It told BBC News that the figures don’t reflect the scale of the problem.
“When the government congratulates themselves on the single-use plastic bag charge, what they fail to mention is the enormous increase in the purchasing of so-called ‘bags for life’,” says Megan Corton Scott, political campaigner for Greenpeace UK.
She says Greenpeace research shows that households used almost 57 bags for life in 2019. That adds up to more than 1.5 billion bags for life issued