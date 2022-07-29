UK's 40C heatwave 'basically impossible' without climate change

They looked at three individual weather stations that recorded very high temperatures – Cranwell, Lincolnshire, St James Park in London, and Durham.

Dr Friederike Otto of Imperial College London, who leads the World Weather Attribution group, told BBC News that even in today’s climate, having such temperatures was still rare and that we would expect them between once every 500 years and once every 1,500 years.

But she said that as global temperatures rose, the likelihood of this heat happening more regularly would increase.