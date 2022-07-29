Young Indigenous leaders demand greater say in climate solutions at global youth strike

The 2022 Fridays for Future (FFF) International Meeting held in Turin, Italy, ended today with a climate strike. Among the demands for urgent climate action from young Indigenous leaders are calls for greater inclusion of Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) in climate solutions. Climate activist Greta Thunberg attended the meeting remotely, but said that she did not take center stage at the strike to allow the voices of young people living in developing countries to be heard. The Global FFF strike comes in the midst of a heatwave and wildfires that swept across Europe last week. Young Indigenous leaders who lead youth movements in Indonesia and Mexico joined over 500 climate activists to participate in the latest strike, taking the opportunity highlight the important role IPLCs play in protecting the environment and achieving climate goals. “We shout on behalf of our peoples so that our land tenure rights are respected, so that traditional knowledge is respected and recognized as a solution to combat climate change and the loss of biodiversity,” said Nansedalia Ramirez Domínguez, a member of the communication network of the Mexican Network of Peasant and Forest Organizations. A report released earlier this year by the Forest Declaration Assessment says that fulfilling the Paris Agreement won’t be possible without acknowledging and supporting the crucial role of Indigenous peoples and local communities’ (IPLCs) restored and protected lands. FFF, is a youth-led and organized global climate protest movement that started in August 2018, when 15-year-old Greta Thunberg began a school strike…This article was originally published on Mongabay

