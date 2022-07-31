Is the UK heading for a drought and will there be a hosepipe ban?

From BBC
England and Wales have seen the driest start of the year since 1976 – when water rationing was introduced.
It has raised concerns that the UK could be heading for a drought.
The National Drought Group moved England into “Prolonged Dry Weather” status – the stage before a drought – at an emergency meeting.
In the first three months of the year, England’s rainfall was down 26% and in Wales it was down 22%.
This meant, even before the summer started, that average river flows were “below normal” or “exceptionally low”.
July saw temperature records broken multiple times and rainfall is down 76%. Further periods of dry and hot weather are forecast by the Met Office.
These conditions have been made worse by the overconsumption of water. More than 28% of underground water sources are overused, the government says.
A drought is declared by the Environment Agency, which coordinates the national response with water companies.
Many people define a drought as an extended time without water.
But the Royal Meteorological Society says it is not always as simple as that. For example, there can be agricultural droughts where there is not enough water to grow a crop.
Individual water companies are allowed to bring in