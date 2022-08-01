A utopia of clean air and wet peat amid Sumatra’s forest fire ‘hell’

BENGKALIS, Indonesia — On the east coast of the island of Sumatra lies a grove of timber, fruit and native trees known as the Marsawa Peat Arboretum. This shady grove, spread across 1.1 hectares (2.7 acres), is a labor of love for local land and air — one that originated in a place of loss. Sadikin, who maintains this tract of towering trees and birdsong, conceived of the initiative after losing his son to smoke exposure during one of the many forest fires that rage almost every year in Sumatra’s Riau province. According to Global Forest Watch, Riau — a province nearly the size of the U.S. state of Maine and three times larger than Belgium — lost half its tree cover between 2001 and 2021. 2005 was Riau’s worst fire year on record: 280,000 hectares (692,000 acres) of forest burned, an area more than one and a half times the size of London. So far, 2022 has been a typical fire year for the province, with the head of the province’s disaster agency recently announcing that fires were currently burning over 1,000 hectares (2,471 acres) and some districts declaring an emergency alert status. Perennial smoke and air pollution convinced Sadikin to convert his parents’ derelict vegetable garden into an orchard that eventually became the Marsawa arboretum. Image by Suryadi/Mongabay Indonesia. Perennial smoke and air pollution convinced Sadikin to convert his parents’ derelict vegetable garden into an orchard that eventually became the Marsawa arboretum. He planted cashew, rubber, banana and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay