Delectable but destructive: Tracing chocolate’s environmental life cycle

Chocolate is a treat beloved across the world. But how much do we know about our favorite guilty pleasure’s environmental impacts? A recent study, published in the journal Science Advances, sheds light on key ingredients that make their way into many chocolate products — often untraced, and possibly linked to deforestation in Latin America, Africa and Asia. The study found that high volumes of cocoa, palm oil and soy — key ingredients used in bulk to make some of our chocolate favorites — are currently traded with little to no traceability via indirect supply chains. A Maya ceramic depicting a container of frothed chocolate. Chocolate has been consumed at least since the Olmec civilization in Mesoamerica in the 19th-11th century BCE. Today it is humanity’s favorite treat. Image in the Public Domain found on Wikipedia. The research, led by Erasmus zu Ermgassen from the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium and TRASE, a data-driven transparency organization, found that traders purchasing these commodities via intermediaries account for “12 to 42% of soy sourcing, 15 to 90% of palm oil sourcing … and 100% of cocoa sourcing.” The use of such middlemen can easily conceal the environmentally harmful, deforestation-causing sources of these commodities. Each of these commodities is used to make chocolate products. Cocoa, of course, is an essential in all chocolate. Though alternatives to palm oil are increasingly used by some companies, it still appears in a vast number of products to add a smooth texture. Soy, meanwhile, is used in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

