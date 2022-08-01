From agribusiness to oil to nuclear power and submarines: welcome to anti-environmental Putin-Bolsonaro alliance (commentary)

As if all the strategic and political aspects of the Putin-Bolsonaro alliance weren’t detrimental enough, underlying environmental considerations add yet another undesirable dimension. Meeting with Putin at the Kremlin literally one week before Moscow invaded Ukraine, the president of Brazil posed for photos with his Russian counterpart. Far from expressing any concern about looming Russian aggression, Bolsonaro remarked that he stood “in solidarity with Russia,” and “my reading of President Putin is that he is a man of peace.” Apparently, Bolsonaro feels an affinity towards Putin, since both politicians have adopted a macho persona while embracing authoritarianism, nationalism and cultural conservatism. Beyond such common personality traits, however, Bolsonaro’s meeting with Putin reflects the growing importance of Brazilian agribusiness, which represents a quarter of the South American country’s GDP. Brazil is the world’s largest exporter and producer of soybeans, which are mostly used for animal feed, and agribusiness provides key political and financial support to Bolsonaro. Indeed, during the 2018 presidential election, Brazil’s farming sector overwhelmingly backed Bolsonaro’s candidacy, and, since that time, the ruralista agribusiness lobby has managed to secure influential support in Congress. Brazil imports most of the fertilizers it needs to farm soybeans, in addition to other crops. Significantly, Russia is the source of almost a quarter of such fertilizer imports. Reportedly, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry has been muted in its criticisms of Russia at the United Nations due to political pressure from agribusiness, and diplomats have expressed concern that sanctions against Moscow could affect fertilizer imports. During…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay