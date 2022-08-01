Mozambique busts notorious rhino poacher

MAPUTO — Authorities in Mozambique have arrested two men for allegedly attempting to sell rhino horn in the country’s capital, Maputo. Hilario Lole, a spokesperson for the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), said the men — notorious rhino poacher Simon Ernesto Valoi, widely known by his nickname, “Navara,” and an associate, Paulo Zukula — were caught on July 26 in possession of eight rhino horns. Lole told a July 29 press conference that the pair had brought pieces of horn from rhinos poached in Mozambique’s Gaza province and from Massingir district, on the border with South Africa’s Kruger National Park, to Maputo to meet a potential buyer — not suspecting they were being caught up in a sting operation. At the press conference, Zukula admitted to accompanying Valoi to Maputo to set up the sale, meeting someone known to Valoi at a hotel in Maputo “He told us to go down. We went down, we entered the [hotel] reception. He [Valoi] is the one who knows him. They started talking. When he left, the police came in.” Residents of Massingir queue for water: there are few economic opportunities in the southwestern Mozambican town on the border with South Africa. Image by Estacio Valoi for Mongabay. Villa belonging to a suspected poacher in Massangir, Mozambique. Image by Estacio Valoi for Mongabay. Poaching with impunity Valoi, who also goes by the name Simon Tivani, lives in Massingir, a dusty, downtrodden district about 330 kilometers (205 miles) north of Maputo, on the border…This article was originally published on Mongabay

