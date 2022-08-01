No permit? No problem for palm oil company still clearing forest in Papua

JAKARTA — More than 100 Indigenous people in Indonesia’s Papua region are calling on the local government to revoke all the permits of a palm oil company that’s continuing to clear land despite being ordered to halt all activities by officials. The order was issued after the company, PT Permata Nusa Mandiri (PNM), had one of its permits, known as a forest release permit, identified for revocation by the central government in January. The forest release permit was subsequently revoked on March 29, together with the permits of other plantation companies operating in Papua. This prompted PNM and two other companies to file lawsuits against the central government at the state administrative court in Jakarta. All three companies are subsidiaries of the Indogunta Group, believed to be linked to the Salim Group, a major palm oil conglomerate that has pledged to stop clearing forest, working under a so-called shadow company arrangement. As PNM wages a legal battle against the government, it also continues to clear land in its concession. The land clearing started shortly after Indonesia’s environment ministry issued a list of more than 100 companies targeted in a mass cancellation of permits on Jan. 6. PNM is on the list. Prior to that, PNM’s concession in Jayapura district, in Papua province, was dormant, the reason cited by the government for most of the permits revoked. In the weeks after the revocation was announced, the company jump-started activity, carving a road and several plantation blocks out of its land concession.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

