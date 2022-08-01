Organized crime drives violence and deforestation in the Amazon, study shows

The deaths of journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous rights defender Bruno Pereira in June this year exposed an interlocking web of crime involving drug trafficking, money laundering, and illegal fishing deep in the Brazilian Amazon. This sprawling criminal network stretches throughout the rainforest and beyond, and is responsible for soaring deforestation rates and increasing violence in the region, a study has found. “Much of the destruction of the forest in the region is the result of illegal activities fueled by complex national and transnational criminal chains,” according to the study from the Brazilian Forum on Public Security (FBSP), in partnership with the Climate and Society Institute of Brazil, and the University of the State of Pará. The research, published in November 2021, shows that drug trafficking is increasingly intertwined with environmental crimes in the Amazon. Drugs, especially cocaine and marijuana, are trafficked along the same forest routes as illegal timber and gold, and are smuggled together to Europe and other overseas markets. An illegal gold mine outside Macapá, the capital of Amapá state. The state with the highest levels of violent deaths in the Brazilian Amazon, with a homicide rate of 41.7 per 100,000 habitants. Image © Daniel Beltrá/Greenpeace. “Many drug traffickers began to see how it was an advantage for them to connect with other criminal activities in the Amazon that use the same routes and same strategies,” Aiala Colares, the research coordinator for the study, told Mongabay by phone. Large drug operations increasingly overlap with illegal gold and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

