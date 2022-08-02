Countryside crime rise linked to cost-of-living crisis

The NFU wants the government to launch a national taskforce to deal with rural crime.

David Exwood, the NFU’s vice-president, said: “Taking a joined-up approach and establishing a cross-governmental task force – including Defra, the Home Office, the Ministry of Justice, the National Police Chiefs Council and the Association of Police & Crime Commissioners – will be crucial if we are to prevent further impacts from crime on farm businesses, both financially and emotionally.”