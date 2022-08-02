Pollution: 'Forever chemicals' in rainwater exceed safe levels

From BBC
New research shows that rainwater in most locations on Earth contains levels of chemicals that “greatly exceed” safety levels.
These synthetic substances called PFAS are used in non-stick pans, fire-fighting foam and water-repellent clothes.
Dubbed ‘forever chemicals’, they persist for years in the environment.
Such is their prevalence now that scientists say there is no safe space on Earth to avoid them.
The researchers from Stockholm University say it is “vitally important” that the use of these substances is rapidly restricted.
Scientists fear PFAS may pose health risks including cancer, though research has so far been inconclusive. They have been growing increasingly concerned about the proliferation of PFAS in recent years.
PFAS stands for poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances.
There are around 4,500 of these fluorine-based compounds and they are found in almost every dwelling on Earth in hundreds of everyday products including food packaging, non-stick cookware, rain gear, adhesives, paper and paints.
Safety concerns about the presence of these long-lasting substances in drinking water have also been raised.
Earlier this year a BBC investigation found PFAS in water samples in England at levels that exceeded European safety levels, but did not exceed the current safety level in England and Wales.
This new study, which looks at four specific chemicals in the class, suggests that levels of one PFAS