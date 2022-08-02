‘Scale mismatch’ in conservation: why aren’t we talking about it? (commentary)

Political anthropologists recommend local-level governance of conservation projects as a human-centric approach to both safeguard biodiversity and support sustainable development. At the same time, scientific evidence from biologists emphasizes the need to protect and restore marine and terrestrial areas at much larger scales to best sustain biodiversity and ecosystem values. The pressure for both local level management and international efforts foster a “scale mismatch,” in which the level of governance of these two approaches feel at odds. How to bridge the scale gap between local and international governance is missing from the conversation. When scale-up or -down is discussed in the literature, it is more theoretical than applied (“we should” versus “we did”). Few real-world case studies demonstrate such a scale connection, remaining limited in either a local or national approach. Given conservation projects are unique to a site and underlying political, economic, and cultural contexts, replicating them with the intention to scale biodiversity protection introduces complicated variables that encourage a retreat into a simpler, more siloed approach. The introduction of scale turns small problems into wicked ones. How then, as a global conservation community, can we reconcile this scale conundrum of local knowledge and stewardship with the need for more widespread protections of biodiversity across the planet? Aerial view of expansive natural lands in Peru. Image by Rhett Butler for Mongabay. The science is clear. Our planet is in danger. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report announced that the time is “now or never” to limit…This article was originally published on Mongabay

