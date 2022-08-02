Violence persists in Amazon region where Pereira and Phillips were killed

Less than two months since the killing of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in early June, armed illegal gold miners reportedly intimidated government rangers near the remote Amazon region where the pair were killed. Indigenous leaders say this ongoing reign of violence poses a grave danger to those working and living in the Vale do Javari region. On July 15, two armed men reportedly arrived at the ranger base of Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency, Funai, on the Jandiatuba River. The men, brandishing shotguns, demanded to know how many people were working there, and appeared to have “a clear intention to harass the workers,” according to a statement from the Union of the Vale do Javari Indigenous Peoples (UNIVAJA). Two days after the reported harassment, Leandro Ribeiro do Amaral, the coordinator at Funai’s base in the region, resigned amid reportedly growing tension and violent threats in the region. It’s the sixth time the coordinator position in the Vale do Javari base has changed hands in the last three years. In March, the Union of the Vale do Javari Indigenous Peoples (UNIVAJA) recorded an increase in illegal mining rafts along the rivers that course through the Vale do Javari Indigenous Territory, including the Jandiatuba River. Image courtesy of UNIVAJA. Funai officials at the Jandiatuba base work to protect the well-being of Indigenous communities inside the Vale do Javari Indigenous Territory, both those with contact with the outside world and those that have chosen to remain isolated. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

