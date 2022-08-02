‘We’ve got to help the oceans to help us’: Q&A with deep-sea explorer Dawn Wright

On July 12, oceanographer and geographer Dawn Wright was sealed inside a submersible, traveling to Challenger Deep, the deepest part of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. Wright and her travel companion, explorer Victor Vescovo of Caladan Oceanic, managed to reach a depth of 10,919 meters (35,823 feet) below the surface of the ocean, which is nearly as deep as six Grand Canyons stacked on top of each other. Another way to imagine the vertical extent of Challenger Deep, the deepest known point on the seafloor, is to compare it to the ​​Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai: you would need to stack 13 Burj Khalifas on top of each other to match the depth of this part of the ocean. “Challenger Deep is the most difficult place to go to because it is so deep,” Wright, the chief scientist of California-based mapping outfit Esri, told Mongabay. “If you send a signal down to the bottom of Challenger Deep, it is going to take seven seconds to get there. There have been robots that have tried to go down there, but one in particular was lost.” Vescovo, the owner and pilot of the two-person submersible, Limiting Factor, invited Wright on this expedition so they could work together to test out a new piece of technology: a side-scan sonar designed to go down to 11,000 m (nearly 36,100 ft) that will help researchers map the seafloor at any depth. Wright was also the first Black person to visit…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay