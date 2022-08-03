Space debris Australia: Piece of SpaceX capsule crashes to Earth in field

From BBC
When Mick Miners, a farmer in New South Wales, Australia, first saw a large black object sticking out of the ground in a remote part of his land, he thought it was a dead tree.
But on closer inspection – and verification from experts – he learned it had fallen from space.
The Australian Space Agency (ASA) later said it came from a SpaceX capsule.
Experts described the discovery as “rare” and “exciting” – but said such events may become more common.
The object landed on 9 July in a large area of fields, but was not discovered by Mr Miners until several weeks later.
Two other pieces were later found nearby, and the ASA asked anyone who came across further items to contact a debris hotline set up by SpaceX.
Dr Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist at the Australian National University, was called to examine the object.
He is often called to similar discoveries – the vast majority of which turn out not to be space debris.
“This has been super exciting to see this all up close, I’ve never seen a piece of space junk fall like this,” he said in a video shared online.
Don Pollacco, a professor of astrophysics at the UK’s Warwick University, agreed that is is very rare for space debris to hit land.
While objects fall from space to Earth every day, the vast majority land in the oceans covering most of the planet, he said.
