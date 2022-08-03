Water-stressed Bangladesh looks to recharge its fast-depleting aquifers

DHAKA — Bangladesh is looking to recharge its aquifers with storm water, reclaimed water, desalinated water and potable water, in an effort to ward off the depletion of this precious resource. The Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has finalized a draft national strategy for what it calls managed aquifer recharge (MAR), and submitted it to higher authorities for approval. Bangladesh ranks sixth in the world for countries with the largest estimated annual groundwater extraction, according to the “U.N. World Water Development Report 2022.” By 2030, groundwater levels in the greater Dhaka area may drop by between 3 and 5.1 meters (9.8 and 16.7 feet) per year — approximately 70% faster than the current rate — according to a study by the Bangladesh Water Partnership (BWP) and supported by the 2030 Water Resource Group (2030 WRG). Aquifers are vast stores of freshwater held in a permeable rock layer underground, and are usually “recharged,” or refilled, by surface water (typically rainwater) seeping into the ground. In cases where the rate at which water is extracted from the aquifer (usually via wells) exceeds the rate of recharge, managed aquifer recharge can inject water from other sources that typically wouldn’t reach the permeable rock. This includes storm water, reclaimed water, desalinated water and potable water, allowing for subsequent recovery or environmental benefit. About 98% of Bangladesh’s population relies on groundwater for drinking water. Image courtesy of Abdul Goni. “MAR can also be used for improving water quality of groundwater and controlling seawater intrusions in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

