Big banks fund the heavy machinery used for Amazon deforestation, report says

The deforestation sweeping across the Brazilian Amazon is driven largely by industrial agriculture, mining and cattle ranching. But those activities wouldn’t be possible without heavy machinery like bulldozers and tractors, and the big banks that often finance their purchase. Questionable business practices, weak government oversight and a lack of transparency make buying heavy machinery in the Amazon extraordinarily easy, according to a new report from investigative journalism outlet Repórter Brasil. In a recent investigation, it found that the heavy machinery market continues to go mostly overlooked in the fight to save the world’s largest rainforest. “When you see photos of deforestation, those big areas were opened up by machines,” report co-author Naira Hofmeister told Mongabay. “It’s an under-covered issue, and we felt that we should investigate starting from the machines themselves.” Heavy machinery on the Kayapó Indigenous territory in Brazil. (Photo courtesy of Ibamagov/Flickr) Last year, nearly 30,000 motor graders, road rollers, backhoe loaders, wheel loaders and other types of construction equipment were sold in Brazil by some of the world’s most leading manufacturers, including Caterpillar, Komatsu, John Deere, Hitachi and Sandvik, among others. In the agricultural sector, there was a 40% increase in sales from the previous year. In general, the use of machines of all sizes and types has been on the rise in the Brazilian Amazon over the past decade, often in protected areas and Indigenous territories, the report said. “These are machines that are able to dig very quickly and cover a large area,” Hofmeister said.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

