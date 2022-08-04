Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for August 2022

In July, Monagbay covered news about actions taken up by Indigenous communities in Brazil, reforestation efforts in the U.K., waste management in India, and other news from across the world. Traditional crops play a huge part in keeping Indigenous traditions alive. In one of Brazil’s biggest cities, a Guarani Indigenous community has reclaimed degraded land from monoculture and are planting over 200 varieties of ancestral plants. Elsewhere in Brazil, another Indigenous group, a network has 55 Indigenous communicators from 15 ethnic groups, has won an award for fighting fake news and misinformation, especially regarding COVID-19. A video by Mongabay-India shows how a road construction project and port development in India’s west coast in Karnataka are ignoring important olive ridley sea turtle nesting sites and native fisher community rights. From other parts of India, we can see the struggles against the ever-increasing waste and landfills, and the possible solutions. In wildlife conservation news, we get to see inside the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Sierra Leone, where rescued western chimpanzee orphans are cared for. In England’s woodlands, which were once home to many families of European bison, a restoration project has released bison again in the hopes of rewilding the space. Add these videos to your watchlist for the month and watch them for free on Mongabay’s YouTube channel. An upcoming port is shrinking space for olive ridley turtles & fishing community in Karnataka, India India’s Karnataka state is keen to accelerate a port-led model of development with the impetus of the Sagarmala…This article was originally published on Mongabay

