Billions rely on wild species for food, energy and more: IPBES report

Some 50,000 wild species provide for many of the world’s people, according to a recent report from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). But today, those critical services are threatened by the global biodiversity crisis, the authors found in their review of more than 6,200 sources. “The sustainable use of wild species matters for all people and in all communities,” Anne Larigauderie, an ecologist and the IPBES executive secretary, said during a press conference launching a report summary for policymakers on July 8. “Billions of people around the world rely on wild species for their food, for their energy, for their medicine, and many other purposes, including the very important cultural aspects as well.” The aim of the report, scheduled for full publication later in 2022, is to move the use of wild species toward sustainability — that is, exploitation that will not endanger the future of these algae, animals, fungi and plants. Representatives from the nearly 140 member states of the IPBES, which is often described as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, for biodiversity, approved the report in early July. Global wildlife trade secretariat CITES and other international groups focused on species conservation had requested this assessment as a tool for leaders and policymakers. It will also likely contribute to the new global biodiversity framework, slated for adoption at the U.N. biodiversity conference from Dec. 5-17 in Montreal, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, who heads the Convention on Biological Diversity, said in a statement.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

