Is there anything green about plastic grass?

The grass is always greener on the other side. Just ask Lisa Morris, her Dartford lawn in Kent was brown.
“It was shocking. A dead lawn,” she says.
“We’d never been able to maintain it and spent a fortune on grass seeds. We even put new turf down once. Nothing we did made it look nice.”
Then she had some artificial grass installed. “It’s beautiful, like an outdoor carpet. I want to get a sign saying ‘please remove your shoes,'” she jokes.
Like many others now Ms Morris has greener, albeit plastic, grass.
As hosepipe bans kick-in in several areas across southern England in August after months of little rainfall, more people may be weighing their options.
Lisa Morris is one of a growing number switching to artificial lawns over natural grass. In 2020, the global market for faux flora was estimated at around $3bn (£2.4bn), up from $2.5bn (£2bn) in 2016.
It is projected to grow to over $5bn (£4bn) by 2027.
“Back in the day, these lawns were made from a polypropylene surface which was a bit scratchy” says Andy Driver, sales and marketing director at Evergreens UK, based in Rutland in the East Midlands, recalling school sport played on rough ‘astroturf’ fields.
“Nowadays, they’re made from polyethylene which is a lot softer. It’s got a much nicer feel and more aesthetically pleasing.”
The visuals are important for his customers. Confined to their homes during lockdown, many Brits had little else to look at