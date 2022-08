From BBC

Geraint Radford, from Ystalyfera in the Swansea Valley, photographs bugs and plants in his garden.

He uses social media to try to encourage more people to get into macro photography.

He said: “Insects get a hard time, we’re conditioned to find them scary. I try to take pictures of them that show them in a new way.

“I think they’ve got personalities, I think they’re funny.”

Video by Tink Llewellyn and Gwyndaf Hughes.