Climate change: Tears of joy as US bill clears Senate hurdle

From BBC
Democrats cried with joy and pumped their fists in the air after the US Senate finally approved a key plank of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.
The bill, a product of 18-months of intense wrangling, will now be sent to the Democratic-controlled House where it could pass as soon as this week.
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $369bn (£305bn) for climate action – the largest investment in US history.
Its authors say it will reduce US carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.
It would also raise corporate taxes and lower healthcare costs as part of a package surpassing $700bn (£580bn), which the White House says will pay for itself.
Democrats negotiated among themselves for months to ensure the bill received the support of every one of the party’s 50 senators, which it required – alongside Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote – to pass the Senate.
The resulting compromise is a significantly scaled-down version of a far more expansive measure that many Democrats had hoped to approve last year.
It now needs to be approved by the House, where Democrats have a slightly larger majority and expect to pass it with ease, before it can be signed into law by President Biden.
With the US midterm elections just months away, the bill’s passage into law would mark a major achievement for the White House’s long-stalled domestic economic agenda.
After pumping his fists in the air, Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said “after more than a year of hard work, the senate is making history.”
