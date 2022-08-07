France whale: Lost mammal stuck in River Seine to get vitamin boost

From BBC
French officials desperately trying to rescue a beluga whale trapped in the River Seine have come up with a new strategy – a vitamin cocktail.
According to AFP, rescuers hope it will help the lost whale regain its appetite and the energy needed to return to sea.
The visibly malnourished mammal was first spotted in the river on Tuesday, around 70km (44 miles) north of Paris.
After failed attempts to encourage it to swim out, the animal remains stuck and scientists worry for its health.
So far rescuers have offered up frozen herring and live trout for the four-metre whale to eat, but a local official in Eure, Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, said the animal did not appear to have accepted either.
“It’s quite emaciated and seems to be having trouble eating,” AFP quoted her as saying on Saturday.
Authorities hope that injecting the stranded animal with vitamins will stimulate its appetite and help it to make the long 160km (100 mile) return journey back up the river and out to the English Channel, where it can swim back to its Arctic habitat.
Another option being considered is to remove the whale from the river entirely, but this would require the mammal having enough strength to survive an even riskier journey.
Officials said on Saturday that small spots had appeared on the whale’s skin, but it was not clear yet whether this was a reaction to the fresh water of the River Seine – as opposed to its natural salt water habitat – or