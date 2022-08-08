Saving Sumatran elephants starts with counting them. Indonesia won’t say how many are left

COT GIREK, Indonesia — Junaidi, the leader of an elephant patrol team in this Sumatran village, has a daunting task. The large animals, with their forest habitat destroyed, often enter the village in search of food, putting homes and crops at risk. When Mongabay met the 41-year-old farmer in June, he was still bleary-eyed after being jolted awake at 2 a.m. by the bang of a PVC air cannon, a signal that elephants had been spotted nearby. Forced from bed, he rushed several kilometers along muddy roads to check the situation. No one was quite sure how many elephants had invaded Cot Girek that week. Junaidi placed the number at 32. His neighbor, Ummu Salamah, a food vendor, had heard there were 70. But Zaikyatuddin Syah, who heads a government conservation team stationed in the village, said the true number was far smaller — “only eight,” he told Mongabay. The residents of Cot Girek village aren’t the only ones in the dark about elephant numbers. Not since 2007 has the central government released a figure for the number of Sumatran elephants (Elephas maximus sumatranus) thought to remain in the wild. Even that number, 2,400-2,800 individuals, was based on surveys conducted in the early 2000s, some two decades ago. Those obsolete statistics leave conservationists uncertain of what strategies they should currently apply. Updated government population statistics were supposed to be released in 2019 as part of an official 10-year-plan for Sumatran elephant conservation, the successor to an initial 10-year plan in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay