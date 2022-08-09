New Brazil bill puts cattle pasture over Pantanal wetland

Lawmakers in Brazil have approved a bill that allows extensive ranching and tourism in protected areas of the Pantanal, the world’s largest tropical wetland. The move by the legislature in Mato Grosso state comes just days after the state’s governor, Mauro Mendes, vetoed a law that would have banned small hydroelectric power plants along the Cuiabá River — a series of developments that environmental activists say threatens to further dismantle environmental regulations in the region. “It’s a particularly worrying moment for the Pantanal,” Leonardo Gomes, strategy director for SOS Pantanal, a conservation nonprofit, told Mongabay by phone. “These actions loosen a lot of environmental protection in a short space of time.” The state legislation, known as PL 561/22, has now been sent to Mendes, who has until the end of August to sign it into law. If that happens, the bill will amend a 2008 state law on the Pantanal that currently restricts activities that could damage the environment in the Upper Paraguay River Basin. Under the changes, ranchers would be allowed to graze cattle in permanent preservation areas, known as APPs, and legal reserves, the portion of their land that must remain preserved. Both areas are ostensibly legally protected and untouched reserves, and clearing them is currently prohibited and only permitted in land outside these regions. The amendments would also allow an increase in clearing of native vegetation, as well as permit tourism on protected lands. About 80% of the Pantanal lies in Brazil. Of that portion, 65% lies…This article was originally published on Mongabay

