Supermarket food could soon carry eco-labels – study

Supermarket shoppers could soon be checking the environmental impact of food before putting it in their trolleys, thanks to new research.
Reliable information of this kind hasn’t been available.
That’s because UK manufacturers only have to list their main ingredients, and that’s by percentage, not amount.
Scientists have overcome the problem by using public databases to estimate the composition of thousands of food products and their impact.
Many consumers want to know how their weekly food shop affects the planet, even though rising prices will likely be a more immediate concern for most.
Prof Prof Peter Scarborough from Oxford University told BBC News he hopes that the research leads to an eco-labelling system for customers, but he believes that the bigger impact would come if the food industry uses it to cut its environmental footprint.
He said the food industry has also been “crying out” for the new tool and that the algorithm is already being used by some manufacturers and caterers to make their meals more sustainable.
“It fills a huge gap. Manufacturers, caterers and retailers have targets for reaching net zero [emissions] and they don’t have the tools they need to get there.”
“Now they have this data, and some of them are talking to us about things they can do to help people move towards more sustainable food purchasing. The data could help manufacturers adjust their formulations.”
The analysis has limits. Ingredient lists don’t tend to show sourcing information such as country of origin or agricultural