In Brazil’s Amazon, traditional midwives push for greater recognition

The community of Deus é Pai (“God is our Father”) sits by the Tefé River in Brazil’s Amazonas state. As children play in a creek on a sunny afternoon, a woman speaks up for the traditional midwives of the Amazon Rainforest. She leaves a question in the air of this remote riverside village. “I dare any specialist doctor to answer me. Would he deliver a child in a field, a canoe, a bathroom, or a flour mill?,” asks Tabita dos Santos Moraes. “Hey doctor, have you ever thought about helping a woman give birth in a dark room with no electricity? It’s just you with a flashlight on your head, your hands and the woman in labor?” Moraes has been helping delivering babies since she was 15, and only recently left her position as president of the Algodão Roxo Association of Traditional Midwives in Amazonas (Aptam), the first and only group of its kind in the state. Her grievances appear to be justified. Brazil’s Unified Health System (SUS) looks down on midwives. It doesn’t compensate them for expenses, and often blocks them from accompanying pregnant women undergoing labor in hospital — despite state legislation in Amazonas allowing them to do so as long as the woman requests it. The community of Deus é Pai in the municipality of Tefé, Amazonas state. Image by Luís Patriani. In railing against what she sees as the SUS’s short-sightedness and championing her colleagues’ skills, Moraes challenges the Western scientific paradigm that she says prevents…This article was originally published on Mongabay

