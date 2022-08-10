Love ‘em and loathe ‘em: Mediterranean grapples with tasty, voracious invasive crabs

DJERBA, Tunisia, and SICILY, Italy — On the deck of the Ghanem, which in Arabic means “winner,” sit eight boxes crawling with life. Blue legs and claws teem with each splash of sea water Najib Trabelsi pours over them. Most of the crabs show their spotty greenish-brown carapaces; the upside-down ones stand out in bright white and blue. Trabelsi, 57, and his fishing partner, Fawzi Borji, 53, have been crabbing off the island of Djerba in southern Tunisia since 4:30 a.m. on this mid-May morning. Before heading back to the fishing port of Ajim, the two fishers drop a line of three or four round pots. When the Ghanem reaches the dock, a broker weighs the catch: 80 kilograms (176 pounds). An average day for Borji and Trabelsi. They will split what remains of 160 Tunisian dinars (about $51) after covering the costs of the fuel for their boat and the sardines they used as bait. Once the broker’s van is full, he’ll drive up to the city of Sfax, where he supplies seafood processing plants. “Before the blue crab, we would generally use our nets to catch other kinds of fish,” Borji says. “But since it ruins our nets and cuts them, we have to deal with it by fishing for the blue crab.” Fawzi Borji and Najib Trabelsi crabbing off the Tunisian island of Djerba on their boat the Ghanem, May 12, 2022. Image by Guia Baggi. Portunus segnis, the blue swimming crab, made its first official appearance…This article was originally published on Mongabay

