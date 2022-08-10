Private road sparks fears for Cameroon’s Ebo Forest

Since March, bulldozers have opened around 40 kilometers, or 25 miles, of dirt road running north from the village of Kopongo in Cameroon across a forestry concession and into the heart of Ebo Forest. A group calling itself the Ebo Forest Development Committee (CDFE) is behind the project, and says the road is needed to connect villages around Ebo — communities displaced from the forest proper a generation ago — and stimulate the local economy. Conservationists say the road will serve only to expose the forest to illegal logging. The ministry of forestry purports to know nothing about the entire project. Ebo Forest covers 200,000 hectares (490,000 acres) of biodiverse lowland and montane forest in southwestern Cameroon. It’s home to many threatened species, including forest elephants, gorillas and a population of Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzees — of particular interest to researchers because of their use of sticks to harvest termites’ nests and stones as tools to crack nuts open. People living in the areas surrounding the forest rely on it for food, fuel, and herbs. An aerial view of Ebo Forest. Image courtesy Daniel Mfossa / San-Diego Global Zoo / GWC. The CDFE, whose members are drawn from the ranks of local politicians and businessmen, held a ceremony to launch their project in the village of Ndokbaembi in May. In a letter announcing the launch, CDFE executive president Samuel Dieudonné Moth, who is also a member of parliament for Nkam division, said the group had approached undisclosed “private operators” to build the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

